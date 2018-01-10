Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Arsenal clash in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Chelsea team to play Arsenal

Setting aside the much changed side that faced Norwich City in last weekend’s FA Cup third round tie, Chelsea make just two changes to the side that started the Premier League game against Arsenal last week for tonight’s clash with the Gunners.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Danny Drinkwater come into the team.

They replace Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Arsenal team to play Chelsea

David Ospina, Rob Holding, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck all keep their places in the Arsenal team that suffered an embarrassing defeat at Nottingham Forest in last weekend’s FA Cup third round tie.

There are three changes to the side that started against Chelsea in the league a week ago. Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are replaced by Iwobi, Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette.

Sanchez is on the bench, but his absence from the team amid reports of a £20m bid from Manchester City will raise eyebrows.

Ozil is ruled out with a knee injury.

Starting XI: Ospina, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Bellerin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette