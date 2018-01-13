Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Leicester lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s game between Chelsea and Leicester.

Chelsea team to play Leicester

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte make two changes to the side that drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek.

Defender Andreas Christensen and former Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater drop out of the team. They are replaced by captain Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

N’Golo Kante starts against his old club.

Starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata.

Leicester team to play Chelsea

Jamie Vardy starts for Leicester City despite an initial approach from Manchester United.

Setting aside the much-changed side that started in the FA Cup against Vardy’s former team Fleetwood Town last weekend, there are three changes to the side that started the Foxes’ last Premier League game against Huddersfield Town.

Aleksandar Dragovic, Ben Chilwell and Vardy come into the team.

They replace Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs and Islam Slimani.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Maguire, Dragovic, Chilwell, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.