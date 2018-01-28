Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Newcastle lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Chelsea vs Newcastle FA Cup fourth round tie.

Chelsea team to play Newcastle

Chelsea make four changes to the side defeated by Arsenal in their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek for today’s game against Newcastle United.

Gary Cahill, David Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi all come into the team.

They replace Cesar Azpilicueta, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willian.

Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas and Thibaut Courtois are all still out injured.

Starting XI: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hazard.

Newcastle team to play Chelsea

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez makes five changes to the side beaten by Manchester City last time out.

Chancel Mbemba, Massadio Haidara, Henri Saivet, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle all come into the team.

They replace Paul Dummett, Jacob Murphy, Mo Diame, Christian Atsu and Joselu.

Starting XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Mbemba, Lascelles (c), Clark, Haïdara, Shelvey, Saivet, Hayden, Ritchie, Gayle