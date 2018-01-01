Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the New Year’s Day tea-time game between Everton and Manchester United.

Everton team to play Man Utd

🔵 | Team news is in! Here's how we line up against @ManUtd… 7️⃣ changes

🇭🇷 Vlasic starts#EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/I3KCN5WazS — Everton (@Everton) January 1, 2018

Everton boss Sam Allardyce makes seven changes to the side that lost at Bournemouth for today’s game against Manchester United.

Only goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Cuco Martina and former United men Michael Keane and Morgan Schneiderlin keep their places.

Mason Holgate, Ashley Williams, Tom Davies, Nikola Vlasic, Wayne Rooney, Yannick Bolasie and Oumar Niasse come into the team.

They replace Jonjoe Kenny, Phil Jagielka, James McCarthy, Idrissa Gueye, Aaron Lennon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Starting XI: Pickford; Holgate, Williams, Keane, Martina; Schneiderlin, Davies; Vlasic, Rooney, Bolasie; Niasse

Man Utd team to play Everton

Former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku misses a possible return to Goodison Park due to the head injury he sustained against Southampton last time out.

Ashley Young is also absent. He picked up a three-match ban after admitting a violent conduct charge for elbowing Saints’ Dusan Tadic.

There are three changes to the side that started United’s final game of 2017.

Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial all come into the team.

They replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Young and Lukakua.

Starting XI: De Gea; Lindelof, Jones, Rojo, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba (C); Mata, Lingard, Martial