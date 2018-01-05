Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Everton lineups – Van Dijk debut

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round.

Liverpool team to play Everton

£75m signing Virgil van Dijk makes his Liverpool debut in this evening’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

As manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference, Philippe Coutino (seemingly Barcelona bound, but officially carrying a thigh injury) and Mohamed Salah are both missing.

There are six changes to the side that beat Burnley last time out.

Loris Karius, Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino come into the team.

They replace Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Georginio Wijnaldum and Dominic Solanke.

Starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Can, Lallana, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino

Everton team to play Liverpool

Everton make five changes to the side beaten by Manchester United for tonight’s trip to Anfield.

Jonjoe Kenny, Phil Jagielka, James McCarthy, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all come in.

They replace Michael Keane, Ashley Williams, Tom Davies, Nikola Vlasic and Oumar Niasse.

Starting XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Jagielka, Martina, Schneiderlin, McCarthy, Bolasie, Rooney, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin