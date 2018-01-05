Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Derby County lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s FA Cup third round tie between Manchester United and Derby County.

Man Utd team to play Derby

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho opts against bring Romelu Lukaku back into his team, despite the Belgian striker recovering from his head injury. Lukaku is among the substitutes.

There are five changes to the side that beat Everton last time out.

Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford come into the starting lineup.

They replace David De Gea, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial.

Starting XI: Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Derby team to play Man Utd

Starting XI: Carson, Wisdom, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Thorne, Huddlestone; Weimann, Lawrence, Russell, Winnall.