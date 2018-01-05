Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Derby County lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s FA Cup third round tie between Manchester United and Derby County.
Man Utd team to play Derby
How #MUFC line up for tonight's @EmiratesFACup clash… pic.twitter.com/4OSit4bZQn
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2018
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho opts against bring Romelu Lukaku back into his team, despite the Belgian striker recovering from his head injury. Lukaku is among the substitutes.
There are five changes to the side that beat Everton last time out.
Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford come into the starting lineup.
They replace David De Gea, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial.
Starting XI: Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford
Derby team to play Man Utd
Here's how the Rams line-up for this evening's @EmiratesFACup clash with @ManUtd at Old Trafford, #dcfcfans! 🐏 pic.twitter.com/tB4NzwqQUY
— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 5, 2018
Starting XI: Carson, Wisdom, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Thorne, Huddlestone; Weimann, Lawrence, Russell, Winnall.