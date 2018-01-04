Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs West Ham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s West Ham vs Tottenham game in the Premier League.

Spurs team to play West Ham

Harry Kane is restored to the Tottenham team after a rare rest against Swansea City last time out.

That means Fernando Llorente returns to the bench despite his goal against his former club.

There are three changes to the side that started at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko and Kane come into the team to face West Ham.

Kieran Trippier, Erik Lamela and Llorente drop out.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

West Ham team to play Spurs

3️⃣ changes for the Hammers and Chicharito starts… pic.twitter.com/R9YYyhjgD0 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 4, 2018

West Ham United make three changes to the side that started against West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Javier Hernandez all come into the starting XI.

They replace Aaron Cresswell, Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll.

Starting XI: Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Rice, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Obiang, Lanzini, Chicharito.