Confirmed Team News: Yeovil Town vs Man Utd lineups – Alexis Sanchez makes debut

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie between Yeovil Town and Manchester United.

Yeovil team to play Man Utd

Yeovil Town make two changes for this evening’s clash with Manchester United.

Omar Sowunmi and Lewis Wing comes into the starting lineup.

They replace Bevis Mugabi and the suspended former United trainee Otis Khan.

Starting XI: Krysiak, James, Sowunmi, N Smith, Dickson, Bird, Gray, Green, Wing, Zoko, Surridge

Man Utd team to play Yeovil

Alexis Sanchez makes his Manchester United in this evening’s FA Cup tie against League Two side Yeovil.

The Chile international – signed from Arsenal earlier this week – makes his first appearance for the Red Devils in the relatively modest surrounds of Huish Park.

Manager Jose Mourinho makes 10 changes to his side for this game. Only Juan Mata remains from the XI that started against Burnley last time out.

Starting XI: Romero; Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, McTominay, Sanchez; Rashford