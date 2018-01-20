Confirmed Teams News: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Crystal Palace

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes four changes to the side defeated at Bournemouth last Sunday.

Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Mohamed Elneny and the fit-again Mesut Ozil come into the starting lineup to face Crystal Palace today.

They replace Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Danny Welbeck.

Alexis Sanchez is again absent as his awaits completion of his transfer to Manchester United.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette

Crystal Palace team to play Arsenal

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson makes just one change to the side that beat Burnley a week ago.

French midfielder Yohan Cabaye comes into the team in place of Jairo Riedewald.

Starting XI: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Kelly, Fosu-Mensah, Milivojevic, Cabaye, McArthur, Zaha, Sako, Benteke