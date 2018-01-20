Confirmed Teams News: Burnley vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Burnley vs Man Utd game

Burnley team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team to face @ManUtd at Turf Moor today. pic.twitter.com/g0pCISaxNK — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 20, 2018

Burnley boss Sean Dyche makes one change to the side defeated at Crystal Palace last time out.

Scott Arfield comes into the team to face Manchester United this afternoon. He replaces Sam Vokes.

Starting XI: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Cork, Arfield; Defour, Gudmundsson, Hendrick; Barnes

Man Utd team to play Burnley

The team news is in, #MUFC fans! Here's your starting XI to take on Burnley in today's @PremierLeague game. #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/tJEcZgQkER — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes just one change to the side the beat Stoke City on Monday evening for today’s trip to Burnley.

Ashley Young, who is back from a three-match ban, comes straight into the team to replace Luke Shaw at left-back.

That changes comes despite Mourinho having praised Shaw in his press conference yesterday. He might have opted to rest the 22-year-old after five successive starts, which is his longest run of games since he broke his leg in September 2015.

As Mourinho had confirmed yesterday, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is absent ahead of his transfer to Arsenal.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku.