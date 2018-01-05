Contract extensions for Man Utd quartet

Manchester United have triggered one-year contract extensions for four first-team players, according to the Daily Mirror.

Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind were all due to be out of contract this summer. Having entered the final six months of their contract, they would have been able to sign pre-contract agreements with an club outside the Premier League.

But United had options to implement one-year extensions in all four players’ contracts and are reported to have done so in order to retain their transfer value.

Mata, Herrera, Young and Blind are now tied to the Red Devils until June 2019.

Reported Inter Milan target Mata, aged 29, and Young, aged 32, have been particularly important members of Jose Mourinho’s squad so far this season.

Blind has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances so far this season. The 27-year-old is tipped to leave Old Trafford, but United will now be able to command a fee for him.