Cristian Pavón linked with £27m move to Arsenal

Arsenal are ready to make a £27m move to sign Boca Juniors starlet Cristian Pavón, according to Argentine news outlet TyC Sports.

The Gunners are reportedly set to activate a release clause in the 21-year-old winger’s contract.

Arsenal’s bid is thought to be imminent, with Pavón being lined up to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is the subject of a £20m offer from Manchester City.

Pavón started his career at Club Atlético Talleres in his hometown of Cordoba, before moving to Boca for €1.3m in 2014. He has scored 14 goals in 51 appearances for the club and helped them to win the title.

He won his first two caps for Argentina last year and is tipped to be included in coach Jorge Sampaoli’s squad for the World Cup this summer.

Pavón is said to be a target for several European clubs, but it is the Gunners who are the frontrunners to sign him.