Dani Ceballos ready to quit Real Madrid, Liverpool linked

Liverpool want Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos to replace Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish publication Diario Gol.

Ceballos, aged 21, is reportedly ready to quit the Bernabeu if his playing time doesn’t increase in the near future.

He has been restricted to just 531 minutes on the pitch so far this season, and more than half of that came in Copa del Rey ties.

Ceballos, an €18m signing from Real Betis last summer, is said to be a target for five clubs, but only Liverpool are namechecked in the article.

The Spain Under-21 international’s agent has reportedly been inundated with phone calls to check on his client’s availability. He is also said to have held more than one meeting with potential suitors in recent days.

While most interested parties are looking at a loan deal for Ceballos, Liverpool are interested in a permanent transfer after selling Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m earlier this week.