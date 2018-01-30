David Luiz linked with Arsenal move in Olivier Giroud swap deal

Chelsea defender David Luiz could join rivals Arsenal as part of the deal that takes Olivier Giroud to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Star.

The Blues are ready to let the out-of-favour Brazil international move across London if it helps them to land Giroud.

France international Giroud is the latest player to be linked with goal-shy Chelsea as they seek to bolster their attacking options ahead of business end of the season.

The Blues originally wanted the 31-year-old on loan, but are now ready to push for a permanent deal and offer 30-year-old Luiz as bait.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen to add another centre-back to his squad and has been credited with interest in Luiz and West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans.

He values Giroud, who is well down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, at £35m.

Giving the move the go-ahead would have the advantage of freeing Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi to join Borussia Dortmund, who would then sanction Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s sale to the Gunners.