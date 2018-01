Diego Costa unveiled at Atletico Madrid after completing his move from Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been officially unveiled by Atletico Madrid after completing his transfer back to the club.

The Spain international’s move to Atleti was finalised after their transfer ban came to an end. The switch was agreed in September.

Costa and fellow signing Vitolo Machin were presented to supporters at an open training session at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

You can see below a selection of photos and a video from the unveiling.

🔴⚪️🔴 | BIENVENIDA

🎙 @diegocosta: "Agradezco de corazón el esfuerzo del club para que esté aquí. Estoy ansioso por jugar y ayudar al equipo".#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/78jnoZsapx — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) December 31, 2017