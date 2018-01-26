Edin Dzeko to Chelsea now unlikely

Roma striker Edin Dzeko’s proposed transfer to Chelsea is now unlikely, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are reported to have had a joint-bid for Dzeko and team-mate Emerson Palmieri accepted by the Italian side.

But the latest indication is that the deal is probably not going to go ahead. The Serie A side have distanced themselves from reports that a deal has been struck.

Dzeko, aged 31, previously played for Manchester City and looked set to return to English football to bolster Antonio Conte’s goal-shy attack.

The Blues are said to be keeping tabs on Olivier Giroud’s situation at Premier League rivals Arsenal. But both Giroud and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger are thought to be keen for him to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

A planned move for West Ham United’s Andy Carroll fell apart when the England international suffered an ankle injury. Burnley’s Ashley Barnes and Stoke City’s Peter Crouch have also been touted as targets.