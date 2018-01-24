Emerson Palmieri agrees Chelsea move

Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri has agreed a move to Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard.

The 23-year-old has settled his personal terms ahead of a switch to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea and Roma are yet to agree a fee. The clubs, who went up against each other in the Champions League group stages earlier this season, are trying to thrash out a combined fee for Palmieri and striker Edin Dzeko, who is also wanted by the Blues.

That has not happened yet but, in the meantime, Emerson has agreed to a contract worth £42,000-a-week.

The Brazil-born naturalised Italian has scarcely featuring so far this season because he has been recovering from a serious knee injury he sustained at the end of the last campaign.

But he is now back to full fitness and is seen as an option to provide extra cover and competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.