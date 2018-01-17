Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea make enquiry for Roma left-back

Chelsea have made a check on the availability of Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, according to the Evening Standard.

The Premier League champions are reportedly frustrated at their struggle to sign Juventus’ Alex Sandro for a second successive transfer window and, once again, now look set to explore other options.

Davide Zappacosta was signed from Torino on the final day of the summer window to provide cover and competition for left wing-back Marcos Alonso.

Although 27-year-old Alex Sandro remains head coach Antonio Conte’s preferred target, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy remain unwilling to meet Juve’s £60m asking price.

Porto’s Alex Telles is also on the Blues’ radar, but they are hopeful of landing Emerson for a fee of around £20m this month.

The 23-year-old recently returned to action after a cruciate ligament injury he suffered last May. He has been restricted to just one appearance so far this season.

A Brazil-born naturalised Italy, Emerson started his career at local club Santos, then moved to Italy with Palermo in 2014 and on to Roma in 2015.