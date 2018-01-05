Emre Can close to sealing Juventus move

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is on the verge of agreeing his move to Juventus, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Germany international is out of the contract at the end of the season and is said to be close to signing a pre-contract agreement to join them on a free transfer in the summer.

Serie A champions Juve have now abandoned plans to convince the Reds to allow Can to join them during the current window for a cut-price fee. But the article declares confidently that coach Max Allegri will get his desired midfield reinforcement in time for the start of next season.

Can, aged 23, has reportedly decided that he wants to make the move to Turin. He joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

But Sky also reports that the Reds have not yet given up hope of keeping Can at Anfield and are still working to persuade him to stay at the club.