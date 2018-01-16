Emre Can insists he hasn’t signed for Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has insisted that he has not agreed a move to Juventus.

The Germany international is into the final six months of his contract at Anfield and has been strongly linked with a free transfer to the Serie A champions.

But the 24-year-old says rumours that he has already signed or agreed a pre-contract with Juve are wide of the mark and that his future has not yet been decided.

And in positive news for Liverpool supporters, he claimed that talks with the Reds are ongoing, which suggests he could yet extend his stay at Anfield by signing a new contract.

According to The Times, Can said: “My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer. I haven’t signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone.

“I am talking with everyone, of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.

“I just concentrate on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team.”

Talks between Can’s camp and the Liverpool hierarchy had previously ended in stalemate over the player’s insistence on the inclusion of a buy-out clause in any new deal.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. The four-year contract he signed at that stage will expire this summer.