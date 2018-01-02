Faouzi Ghoulam set to complete £53m move to Man Utd

Manchester United are expected to sign Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam for £53m, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

Ghoulam, aged 26, is a French-born Algeria international. He stated his career at Saint-Etienne, where he came through the youth ranks, before joining Serie A side Napoli in 2014. He has since clocked up more than 150 appearances for the Italian club.

United boss Jose Mourinho is widely reported to be in the market for a new left-back. Converted winger Ashley Young is currently his preferred option in that position.

Ghoulam is among several left-backs to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford. And the Red Devils are reportedly now ready to meet the €60m release clause in his Napoli contract.

The Portuguese interest in the story comes from claims that Napoli are lining up Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo as his replacement. The two clubs have reportedly agreed a €30m fee for the deal, which could take place in the summer.