Francis Coquelin linked with West Ham and Valencia

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is set to leave the club this month.

The Frenchman is a transfer target for West Ham United, according to the Daily Mirror. The report claims the Gunners are ready to sell him and, speaking at his press conference this morning, manager Arsene Wenger indicated that a transfer is on the cards.

In Spain, Cadena Ser claims that Valencia are in negotiations to bring Coquelin to the Mestalla.

The 26-year-old has been on Arsenal’s books since 2008, when he joined from Stade Lavallois.

He has made 159 appearances for the Gunners, but has been restricted to just six Premier League outings so far this season.

Coquelin was conspicuous in his absence from the second-string Arsenal side defeated by Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Wenger’s decision to leave him out was a big clue that a transfer could be on the cards.