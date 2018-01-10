Francis Coquelin: Valencia have £12m bid accepted by Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is on the verge of a transfer to Valencia.

Sky Sports reports that the Spanish side have agreed a £12m fee with the Gunners for Coquelin’s signing.

The Frenchman, aged 26, is expected to complete his move to the Mestalla within the next couple of days. He is thought to have agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract that will tie him to his new club until June 2022.

Coquelin is said to have turned down interest from Premier League clubs West Ham United and Crystal Palace in favour of the switch to Spain.

He has been at the Emirates Stadium for almost a decade, having joined from Stade Lavallois in the summer of 2008.

After loan spells at Lorient, Freiburg and Charlton Athletic, he established himself as a first-team regular for Arsenal in the 2014/15 season.

But his opportunities have been limited so far this team and he has been limited to just seven starts in all competitions.