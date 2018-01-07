Fred: Man Utd and Arsenal battling for £30m-rated Brazilian

Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Fred is a transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are both keen to add the £30m-rated Brazilian to their squads.

Shakhtar are said to be prepared for a raft of offers for their player – and are ready to consider them.

While United and the Gunners are at the front of the queue, the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are also in the running to sign Fred.

In total, between eight and 10 clubs are thought to be tracking the playmaker, with Paris Saint-Germain in contact and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also credited with interest.

Fred, aged 24, is under contract in Ukraine until 2021. He joined Shakhtar from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013. He has since clocked up more than 140 appearances and scored 12 goals.

He has six caps for Brazil.

But his signing would be a controversial one. He served a doping ban earlier this year after testing positive for a diuretic – hydrochlorothiazide – at the 2015 Copa America.