Georgio Chiellini to Chelsea: Antone Conte discusses transfer rumour

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has responded to transfer speculation linking Juventus defender Georgio Chiellini with a move to the club.

Reports in recent days had suggested the Italian veteran is a target for the Blues during the current transfer window.

But speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Conte dismissed the rumours and said Chelsea are not trying to sign Chiellini.

The Blues boss believes the 33-year-old, who he coached for three seasons at Juve and for two years with the Italy national team, wants to see out the remainder of his career at his current club.

He said: “Giorgio is a fantastic player but I think he wants to finish his career at Juventus.”

Conte added: “You said it well – a lot of speculation. It’s normal when the transfer window starts. It’s a difficult moment for every club.

“Some speculation is true, some is only speculation. For us I think we must be very focused on our target.”

Chiellini joined Juventus from Roma in 2005. He has since clocked up 453 appearances and scored 34 goals for the Serie A champions.

He has won six Serie A titles and one Serie B title during his time in Turin.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Chelsea are any other club outside Italy.