Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s tearful farewell to Man Utd colleagues ahead of Arsenal transfer

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan bid an emotional farewell to his team-mates after training yesterday, according to the Daily Mail.

Tears were shed as the Armenia international, aged 28, said his goodbyes ahead of his transfer to Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan is set to join the Gunners as part of the deal that will see Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been left out of the squad to face Burnley today and is likely to have finalised his switch to the Emirates Stadium before his colleagues report for duty at Carrington next week.

He is reportedly a popular figure in the Old Trafford dressing room, was not looking to leave the club at this stage and feels the move has been forced upon him. That meant there were tearful scenes as he said goodbye to his team-mates on Friday lunchtime.

A United source told the Daily Mail: “It was very tearful. Henrikh has been a very popular figure here at United.

“We know he isn’t too happy with the way this deal has been forced upon him.

“He realises he has more chance of playing at Arsenal, but he would have preferred to leave on his own terms.”