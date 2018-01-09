Ivan Rakitic linked with Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool are among three clubs tracking Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

The Premier League duo are joined by Italian champions Rakitic in their pursuit of the Croatia international.

Rakitic, aged 29, is reportedly set to be rendered surplus to requirements at Camp Nou following Barca’s £142m capture of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

With Coutinho cup-tied for Champions League games, Rakitic is still likely to have a role to play for Ernesto Valverde’s side for the remainder of the current campaign. But he is tipped to move on in the summer if he finds that Coutinho’s arrival limits his playing time in La Liga.

He is said to favour biding his time until after the World Cup before seeing what options are available to him.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Juve are all said to be keen to add Rakitic to their squads ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.