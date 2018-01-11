Jack Wilshere injury update

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was forced off with an ankle injury during last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

The England international was substituted in the second-half after sustaining the freak injury while blocking a Cesar Azpilicueta cross.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has provided an update on Wilshere’s situation – and it seems to be good news.

He confirmed that the 26-year-old has suffered a sprain, but had not damaged any bones.

Wilshere is expected to miss Sunday’s trip to his former loan club Bournemouth, but his manager is not envisaging another long-term layoff for the injury-hit academy product.

Wenger said: “He has an ankle sprain and the first look at it was not too bad, but of course for Sunday I think he will be short. I do not know how long he will be out.

“It is a shame to lose him when he is such good form and it was by blocking the shot that turned his ankle and it’s his good ankle so I am quite positive.”

Wilshere had started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Arsenal’s last seven Premier League games. In the process he has rediscovered his best form and appeared to have put his fitness problems behind him.

He is into the final six months of his contact at the Emirates Stadium. Talks over an extension are due to take place this month.