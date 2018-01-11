Jack Wilshere updates Arsenal fans on his injury

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has taken to social media to give an update on the injury he sustained against Chelsea last night – and it’s good news.

The England international, aged 26, limped off in the second half after sustaining an ankle injury while blocking a Cesar Azpilicueta cross.

Given Wilshere’s record of lengthy layoffs with injuries in his lower legs, many Gooners immediately feared the worst for their resurgent academy product.

But he has now confirmed that he expects to be back in a couple of days.

He wrote on Twitter: "Thanks for all the messages and support after last night. Good news is I should be back in a couple of days."

Wilshere remains a doubt for Sunday’s game at Bournemouth.