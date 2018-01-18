Jean-Michael Seri wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, according to The Sun.

The Blues are reportedly going up against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in an effort to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Head coach Antonio Conte is said to be keen to add Seri to his squad during the current transfer window. The Italian wants further midfield reinforcements, despite landing Ross Barkley from Everton earlier this month.

Seri, aged 26, has three years to run on his contract with Nice, but several clubs are attracted by a £35m buy-out clause in that deal.

He is said to be prepared to change clubs this month and favour a move to the Premier League.

Seri joined his current club from Portuguese side Pacos De Ferreira for £750,000 in 2015. He was a key part of the side that secured Champions League qualification by finishing third in Ligue 1 last season.

He scored seven goals and played 34 of his side’s 38 games.