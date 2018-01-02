Jesse Lingard references Jose Mourinho comments in social media post
Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has alluded to praise afforded to him by manager Jose Mourinho in a social media post this morning.
Mourinho suggested Lingard had made the “jump” from being a promising academy product to a first-team player.
Speaking after the England international scored his tenth goal of the season in the New Year’s Day win over Everton, Mourinho said: “These boys – they either jump or they don’t jump.
“It’s one thing to be a young talent, and another thing is to be a very good player.
“Some players are not capable to do that jump. They go from great potential young players to normal players. I think Jesse is making that jump.
“He is being more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he understands the different spaces and positions. I think he is going in a good direction.”
Lingard responded today by posting a photo of his goal celebration at Goodison Park.
He wrote: “Make That Jump Boy.”
