Jesse Lingard references Jose Mourinho comments in social media post

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has alluded to praise afforded to him by manager Jose Mourinho in a social media post this morning.

Mourinho suggested Lingard had made the “jump” from being a promising academy product to a first-team player.

Speaking after the England international scored his tenth goal of the season in the New Year’s Day win over Everton, Mourinho said: “These boys – they either jump or they don’t jump.

“It’s one thing to be a young talent, and another thing is to be a very good player.

“Some players are not capable to do that jump. They go from great potential young players to normal players. I think Jesse is making that jump.

“He is being more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he understands the different spaces and positions. I think he is going in a good direction.”

Lingard responded today by posting a photo of his goal celebration at Goodison Park.

He wrote: “Make That Jump Boy.”