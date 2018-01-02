Skip to main content

Jesse Lingard references Jose Mourinho comments in social media post

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has alluded to praise afforded to him by manager Jose Mourinho in a social media post this morning.

Mourinho suggested Lingard had made the “jump” from being a promising academy product to a first-team player.

Speaking after the England international scored his tenth goal of the season in the New Year’s Day win over Everton, Mourinho said: “These boys – they either jump or they don’t jump.

“It’s one thing to be a young talent, and another thing is to be a very good player.

“Some players are not capable to do that jump. They go from great potential young players to normal players. I think Jesse is making that jump.

“He is being more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he understands the different spaces and positions. I think he is going in a good direction.”

Lingard responded today by posting a photo of his goal celebration at Goodison Park.

He wrote: “Make That Jump Boy.”