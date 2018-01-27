Jonny Evans: Arsenal bid £10m plus Mathieu Debuchy

Arsenal have tabled a bid of £10m plus Mathieu Debuchy for West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans, according to the Daily Star.

The Gunners have longed been linked with the Northern Ireland international and are now reported to have made a firm offer.

Manchester City were also credited with interest in the 30-year-old, but have now agreed a deal to sign alternative target Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

The Baggies were quoting £30m for Evans last summer, but he is now into the final 18 months of his contract and could leave for just £3m if Alan Pardew’s side are relegated.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s offer will tempt West Brom to sell.

France international Debuchy, aged 32, is well down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

He has made just three Premier League appearances since the start of the 2015/16 season and hasn’t played at all in the league this season.