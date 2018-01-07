Jonny Evans: Arsenal close to £25m signing of Man Utd target

Arsenal are closing in on the £25m signing of West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Northern Ireland international Evans, aged 30, is set to join the Gunners before the end of the month. The report claims the two Premier League sides are close to agreeing a transfer, with the north London club hopeful of clinching the deal during the current window.

Evans has been linked with a return to former club Manchester United or their rivals Manchester City in recent months.

City had a bid of around £25m turned down last summer, when the Baggies were demanding a fee of £30m.

But with Evans now into the final 18 months of his contract at the Hawthorns and showing no sign of signing an extension, a decision may be taken to cash-in.

Selling the centre-back this month would also generate funds for new manager Alan Pardew to spend on new signings.