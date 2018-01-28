Jorginho in talks over Man Utd deal

Napoli star Jorginho is in talks with Manchester United over a transfer, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport.

Members of the 26-year-old midfielder’s entourage are reportedly in discussions with the Red Devils.

United are said to be considering the Italy international as a replacement for club captain Michael Carrick, who announced last week that he will retire at the end of the season.

The talks apparently relate to a summer deal. United are not trying to rush through the signing before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Jorginho was born in Imbituba, Brazil, but moved to Italy as a youngster and came through the youth ranks at Verona. He move to Naples in January 2014. In his four years at the club to date, he has made 136 appearances and scored six goals.

He is under contract until June 2020.

The ball-playing central midfielder has become a naturalised Italian and has three senior caps for the Azzurri.