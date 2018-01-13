Jose Mourinho alludes to bid for phenomenal Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez as a phenomenal player and alluded to his side’s recent bid for the Chile international.

The Red Devils are challenging rivals Manchester City for the 29-year-old’s signing. Sanchez was expected to join Pep Guardiola’s squad on a free transfer this summer or in a cut-price deal this month.

But United’s bid has complicated the situation. According to the BBC, City are not prepared to meet Arsenal’s £35m asking price for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Mourinho tiptoed around the transfer talk during his press conference yesterday afternoon. He hinted to the fact that his side could not afford to pass up the chance to make a move for Sanchez, even if that involved paying a premium and signing him mid-season.

He told reporters: “I don’t think it is ethical or correct to be speaking about players of other clubs.

“If somebody speaks about one of my players, to say we are interested or not I wouldn’t be very happy.

“Sanchez is an Arsenal player. I don’t know but probably this weekend he is going to wear Arsenal colours. I don’t think it is correct to say things about Alexis Sanchez.

“At a general level, what I can say is that myself and the Manchester United board, we do not believe a lot in the January market. We don’t believe in signing a player just to do something.

“What we believe is there are some players in the football world where, if you have a chance to sign them, whether it is in January, March or July, then you have to try.

“In relation to Sanchez all I can say, which everyone else says, is that he is a phenomenal player. I feel I shouldn’t say much more than this.”

In his own press conference, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger indicated that his club would cash-in on Sanchez this month if a suitable replacement can be signed.