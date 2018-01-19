Jose Mourinho gives update on Alexis Sanchez signing

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has acknowledged that his club are in the process of signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal – but says the deal is not done yet.

Chile international Sanchez, aged 29, is expected to join the Red Devils within the next few days. United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has not been selected for this weekend’s game against Burnley, is due to move in the opposite direction as a makeweight.

Mourinho said he would not deny that the deal is in progress and seemed to point the finger at Arsenal counterpart and long-time adversary Arsene Wenger for the transfer being public knowledge.

He told reporters at his press conference today: “There is no point in trying to hide or deny, but it is not done at all.

“I think clearly everybody knows that we are there and especially when Arsenal manager speaks so clearly like he did.”

At his own press conference yesterday, Wenger had declared it “likely” that Sanchez would move to Old Trafford.

The contract rebel, who would be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, is believed to have already agreed personal terms with United.