Jose Mourinho pushing for Man Utd to make £50m bid for Spurs’ Danny Rose

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is trying to convince the club’s board to lodge a bid for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 27, was strongly linked with a move to United in the last transfer window, particularly after giving an explosive interview in which he criticised Spurs’ ambition and talked up a move closer to his family in the north.

In the end, a serious knee injury that had kept Rose sidelined since January prevented United firming up their interest.

Rose is once again out with a knee injury, but has reportedly received assurances that it is not serious.

Mourinho, who recently alluded to rivals Manchester City having spent big on full-backs, is now pushing for a bid to be tabled.

While Spurs are unlikely to want to lose Rose mid-season, the report claims they may be tempted if United meet their £50m valuation and they are able to land Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement.