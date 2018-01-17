Jose Mourinho set for new Man Utd contract

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is close to sign a new contract with the club, according to the BBC.

The Portuguese boss still has one season to run on the three-year deal he signed when he joined the Red Devils in 2016, but an extension is apparently in the offing.

Contract talks have apparently progressed well and negotiations are not at such an advanced stage that it is a question of when, not if, he will extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s apparent unhappiness over United’s transfer budget and his decision to continue living in a hotel when working in Manchester rather than move to the city had let to reports in recent weeks that he was set to quit.

But the 55-year-old rejected that speculation and is now expected to commit to the club until June 2021.

Mourinho won the EFL Cup and Europa League last season in his first term in charge. His side are currently second in the Premier League, but sit 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.