Jose Mourinho signs new Man Utd contract

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension.

The Portuguese boss, aged 56, is now committed to the Red Devils until June 2020, with the option to extend the deal by a further season until June 2021.

Mourinho’s previous contract was due to expire in June 2019. He signed a three-year deal when he took the job in 2016.

He said: “I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication.

“I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future.

“We have set very high standards – winning three trophies in one season – but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.

“My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years.

“And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly. I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honour every day and I am really happy.”

We are delighted to announce Jose Mourinho has signed an extension to his contract with #MUFC. Club statement: https://t.co/vbGhXWbjcA pic.twitter.com/PcprzUIYfI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2018

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto manager won the EFL Cup and the Europa League last season in his first campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

This season United are second in the Premier League, trailing 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, and are still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup.

It had been suggested in recent weeks that Mourinho was unsettled at United. Comments about City’s transfer spending, coupled with his decision to continue living in a hotel in Manchester rather than moving to the city, were cited as evidence.

But he rubbished those reports and has now reinforced his commitment to the job.