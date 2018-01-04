Juan Mata linked with Inter Milan move

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is a transfer target for Inter Milan, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Spaniard, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season. United have an option to extend his current deal by an extra 12 months until June 2019.

They are yet to do so, but are likely to take up that option rather than lose Mata on a free transfer this summer.

Inter are said to be monitoring the situation with a view to making their move if the former Chelsea man is allowed to leave at the end of the current campaign.

Mata has been an important member of Jose Mourinho’s squad so far this season, though his role in the team could come under a new threat if the Red Devils sign Mesut Ozil on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer.

He is said to want to be sure about his future prospects before committing to a new deal at Old Trafford.