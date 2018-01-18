Juventus linked with £35m bid for Hector Bellerin

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is a £35m target for Juventus, according to Turin newspaper Tuttosport.

The Serie A champions are reportedly keen to add the Spain international to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Bellerin, aged 22, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until June 2023 and would command a sizeable fee. But Juve are expecting to have money to spend, with forward Paulo Dybala and left-back Alex Sandro both expected to leave in big-money deals, and see the Gunners star as a long-term investment.

He moved to Arsenal from Barcelona as a 16-year-old in 2011. He has since clocked up 141 appearances and scored seven goals – three of which have come this season – for the Gunners.

The same report says Juve are also tracking Pau Lopez, the Espanyol keeper who spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

He is out of contract this summer. There is a suggestion that the Catalan connection and the fact that both players are represented by Albert Botines’ Goal Management agency could help to smooth the Bellerin deal, particularly if, as looks likely, the Gunners miss out on Champions League football for a second successive season.