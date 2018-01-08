Juventus set to rival Man Utd for Mesut Ozil signing

Manchester United face competition from Juventus for the signing of Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The Serie A champions are reportedly keen to sign the Germany international on a free transfer when his contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season.

Juve have the advantage that they can tie Ozil down to a pre-contract agreement immediately, whereas Arsenal’s domestic rivals United cannot officially approach the World Cup winner until the summer.

The article floats the idea of the Red Devils launching a €40m bid this month to ensure they got their man. The Italians would not be able to compete in those circumstances.

The Turin side are said to be monitoring the situation and have been doing so for the past three seasons.

Ozil, aged 29, joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.5m in 2013. He has won three FA Cups with Arsene Wenger’s side.