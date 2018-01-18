Juventus targeting Mesut Ozil or Christian Eriksen

Juventus are planning to raid north London in search of a new playmaker, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The Serie A champions are reportedly to keen to sign Arsenal star Mesut Ozil on a free transfer. The Germany international, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season.

But with competition from the likes of Manchester United set to make that deal difficult to pull off, Juve are also considering Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The article suggests the Denmark international would command a fee of €60-70m (£53-62m) if the Italian giants were to make a move for him this summer.

Juventus are said to be tracking both players and closely monitoring their situations to check on their availability.

Eriksen, aged 25, joined Spurs from Ajax for £11m in August 2013. Ozil, aged 29, joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in a £42.5m deal a couple of days later.