Konstantinos Mavropanos in London for Arsenal medical

Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos has jetted into the UK to undergo a medical at Arsenal ahead of a £2.2m transfer, according to Gazzetta.gr.

The 20-year-old PAS Giannina starlet is on the verge of joining the Gunners, but will reportedly be immediately loaned to German side Werder Bremen for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign.

Werden have reportedly been pursuing Mavropanos as a target of their own in recent days. Although they appear to have been pipped to his signing by Arsenal, they will still get the opportunity to add the youngster to their squad.

Mavropanos only has 20 first-team appearances to date, but has caught the eye of Arsene Wenger and his scouting team.

After making his debut last season, the Greece Under-21 international has established himself as a regular this term. He has played 16 games and scored three goals so far this season. His side are currently sitting 10th in the Greek Super League.