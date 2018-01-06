Liverpool and Barcelona agreed £142m fee for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is on the verge of signing for Barcelona in a deal worth £142m, according to the BBC.

The Brazil international has not travelled to Dubai with his Liverpool team-mates for a mid-season training camp and is expected to become a Barca player within the next few days.

Coutinho, aged 25, is set to become the second most expensive player of all time behind his friend and compatriot Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for £200m in the last transfer window.

The Catalan giants have been keen to add Coutinho to their squad since Neymar’s departure. They failed with three bids last summer, the highest of which was worth £118m.

All three offers were rejected by the Anfield hierarchy, as was a transfer request submitted by Coutinho in August.

Liverpool remained firm in their stance that their star man was not for sale. He was reintegrated into Jurgen Klopp’s team and rediscovered his best form in recent months.

But he was absent throughout the festive period with an apparent thigh injury as speculation that he was on his way to Barcelona mounted. The strong rhetoric from Anfield about Coutinho not being for sale was conspicuous by its absence this time round.