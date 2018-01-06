Liverpool confirm Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona

Liverpool have confirmed they have agreed to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Brazil international, aged 25, is expected to undergo a medical with the Catalan giants and complete a £142m transfer within the next few days.

The Reds confirmed they had reached an agreement with Barca for the transfer, and that Coutinho now had the club’s permission to hold talks with the Spanish league leaders.

We told you earlier that the two clubs had struck a deal for Coutinho’s sale and that the attacking midfielder had not joined the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad on the plane to Dubai for a warm weather training camp.

A statement issued by Liverpool this evening read: “Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.

“The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately.”

Coutinho will become the second most expensive player of all time – behind his friend and national team colleague Neymar – when he finalises his switch to Camp Nou.

He will be ineligible for Barca’s Champions League campaign having already played in the competition for Liverpool this season.