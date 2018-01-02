Liverpool demanding £160m fee for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have told Barcelona to stump up £160m to sign Philippe Coutinho this month, according to Onda Cero Radio reporter Alfredo Martinez.

The Spanish journalist claims his sources have told him that the Reds are demanding an initial fee of €140m (£125m) plus a further €40m (£35m) in add-ons in order to part with the attacking midfielder.

Coutinho has been strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou for the past six months.

Barcelona had three bids – the highest of which was worth £118m – rejected in the last transfer window, while the Anfield hierarchy also turned down a transfer request from Coutinho, who was keen to make the move.

After a slow start to the season, during which time he was hampered by injuries and the transfer speculation, the 26-year-old Brazil international has rediscovered his best form and once again established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team in the past few months.