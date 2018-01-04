Liverpool hierarchy hold talks over Philippe Coutinho future

Liverpool’s board held talks over Philippe Coutinho’s future yesterday, according to Yahoo.

The Reds are bracing themselves for a fresh bid from the Brazil international’s long-term suitors Barcelona. Ahead of that they were due to discuss their strategy for dealing with a new approach on Wednesday.

Liverpool are said to have signalled their intent that they are now prepared to sell Coutinho, aged 25, if their asking price is met.

A British record of €150m has been touted. That might include add-ons, but the Reds are said to be keen that they are “realistically achievable” so that the bulk of the fee will be payable.

Neither owners, the Fenway Sports Group, or manager Jurgen Klopp have been prepared to publicly state that Coutinho will be staying at the club beyond this month. That is in sharp contrast to their aggressive approach to deterring Barca’s interest last summer.

Coutinho has been absent from Liverpool’s recent games with a minor thigh injury. He was sidelined with a back injury when the summer transfer saga rumbled on towards transfer deadline day.