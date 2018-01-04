Liverpool identify Philippe Coutinho replacement

Liverpool have earmarked Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as the man they want to replace Philippe Coutinho, according to the Daily Mirror.

With the Reds bracing themselves for a fresh bid from Barcelona for Coutinho and the indication being that they are now prepared to sell the France international, the Anfield hierarchy are reportedly preparing to sign a replacement.

France international Lemar, aged 22, is said to be the man they have set their sights on.

Liverpool and Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been strongly linked with the Monaco winger in recent months.

Reds officials have apparently already made contact with the Ligue 1 side to start negotiations to sign Lemar.

The French champions were reluctant to part with him in the last transfer window. Arsenal failed with a £90m bid on transfer deadline day.

But Monaco have since crashed out of European football for the season and are nine points behind Paris Saint-Germain in the league.