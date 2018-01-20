Liverpool make enquiry for Stoke’s Jack Butland

Liverpool have made an informal enquiry about Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, according to the Daily Express.

The Reds are reportedly keen to add the England international to their squad and had been weighing up a £40m bid.

But the Potters have told them to forgot about signing the 24-year-old during the current transfer window.

New Stoke boss Paul Lambert says Butland will not be allowed to leave his relegation-threatened squad.

Lambert also indicated that, if his contract is extended beyond the end of the current season, he would continue to fight to keep Butland at the club.

He told his press conference ahead of his first game in charge against Huddersfield Town this afternoon: “There is absolutely no way he is going in January. Absolutely no chance.

“As long as I’m here I’ll do everything I can to keep him.”

Butland, who has six England caps to his name, came through the ranks at Birmingham City. He moved to Stoke in a £3.3m deal in January 2013, but returned to the Blues on loan for the remainder of that season.